DEAR WOMANKIND,
We're on a mission to redesign a healthier future for your body and our earth. We're starting by reinventing the daily vitamin with real food.
Complete Nutrients in One Real Bite
• No more handfuls of shiny capsules with lab derived questionable ingredients
• 12 whole foods compressed into one delicious bite
• Naturally efficient absorption & metabolization of nutrients in healthy food form.
15 Essentials for Women
We're a team of women devoted to helping women feel their best.
We're not your traditional multi-vitamin for everything and everyone. We're obsessively formulated to fill in the critical nutrient gaps and address the nutritional needs that women need most.
Call us your wing women, your nutritional accomplice, your daily go-to.
Made Cleaner with only 12 Plants
Made up of ecologically efficient blend of algae, seeds, mushroom & adaptogenic superherbs.
No sneaky fillers, lab derived junk, sugar, preservatives, additives, or harsh chemical syntheses.